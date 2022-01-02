X

    NFL Playoff Picture 2021-22: Updated AFC, NFC Standings After Week 17 Early Slate

    Joseph Zucker, Featured Columnist IV, January 3, 2022

    Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

    With two weeks left in the regular season, most of the drama resided in the AFC.

    The Kansas City Chiefs were crowned AFC West champions for the sixth straight year, and they were the only team in the conference that had secured a playoff berth. Only one game separated the third-place Cincinnati Bengals from the Las Vegas Raiders in 10th.

    In the NFC, the contenders have opened more distance on the rest of the pack. Five of the seven playoff bids have been handed out, and the NFC West is the only division still up for grabs.

    AFC Standings

    1. Tennessee Titans (11-5); clinched AFC South
    2. Kansas City Chiefs (11-5); clinched AFC West 
    3. Cincinnati Bengals (10-6); clinched AFC North 
    4. Buffalo Bills (10-6); clinched playoff spot
    5. New England Patriots (10-6); clinched playoff spot
    6. Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)
    7. Indianapolis Colts (9-7)
    8. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7)
    9. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-7-1)
    10. Miami Dolphins (8-8)
    11. Baltimore Ravens (8-8) 
    12. Cleveland Browns (7-8) 
    13. Denver Broncos (7-8) 
    14. Houston Texans (4-11); eliminated 
    15. New York Jets (4-12); eliminated 
    16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14); eliminated

    NFC Standings

    1. Green Bay Packers (12-3); clinched NFC North 
    2. Los Angeles Rams (12-4); clinched playoff spot 
    3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4); clinched NFC South 
    4. Dallas Cowboys (11-4); clinched NFC East 
    5. Arizona Cardinals (10-5); clinched playoff spot 
    6. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
    7. San Francisco 49ers (8-7)  
    8. Minnesota Vikings (7-8) 
    9. New Orleans Saints (7-8) 
    10. Atlanta Falcons (7-9); eliminated
    11. Washington Football Team (6-10); eliminated
    12. Chicago Bears (6-10); eliminated 
    13. Carolina Panthers (5-10); eliminated
    14. Seattle Seahawks (5-10); eliminated 
    15. New York Giants (4-12); eliminated 
    16. Detroit Lions (2-12-1); eliminated

    Despite losing Derrick Henry in Week 8, the Tennessee Titans forged a path to a division title with Sunday's 34-3 win over the Miami Dolphins.

    Tennessee Titans @Titans

    Back-to-Back AFC South Champs! 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/ccj6YsZNBf">pic.twitter.com/ccj6YsZNBf</a>

    D'Onta Foreman had his third 100-yard rushing game since taking over for Henry. He ran for 132 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries. The 2017 third-round pick has made the most of his opportunity in Tennessee.

    Buck Reising @BuckReising

    Idk how many carries he'll get when Derrick Henry gets back, but D'Onta Foreman deserves a spot on this roster over someone like Darrynton Evans next year. He's got 129 yards rushing and a TD today

    CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora reported the Titans are hopeful of having Henry for the playoffs. If the two-time Pro Bowler is unable to go, then continuing to count on Foreman may not be a bad outcome.

    Tennessee could get an extra week to let Henry recuperate since it catapulted itself ahead of the Chiefs for the top seed in the AFC.

    Evan McPherson split the uprights as time expired to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 34-31 win over Kansas City. The result also meant the Bengals are champions of the AFC North for the first time since 2015.

    Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals

    RULE THE NORTH <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RuleTheJungle?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RuleTheJungle</a> <a href="https://t.co/8aMVNdKuTC">pic.twitter.com/8aMVNdKuTC</a>

    Entering Week 17, Kansas City was on an eight-game winning streak. The two-time defending conference champion was rounding nicely into form at the most opportune time to re-establish itself as the favorite from the AFC.

    However, watching Ja'Marr Chase shred KC's secondary to the tune of 11 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns will inevitably raise some alarm bells. No play better demonstrated the Chiefs' inability to stop Chase than allowing him to haul in a 30-yard pass on 3rd-and-27 in the fourth quarter.

    z - Cincinnati Bengals @Bengals

    266 yards on the DEY for Ja'Marr. That's a team record for receiving yards in a game. <br><br>Watch on CBS <a href="https://t.co/s7clFfPQEY">pic.twitter.com/s7clFfPQEY</a>

    Geoff Schwartz @geoffschwartz

    Don’t blame the officials. They didn’t call a zero pressure on 3rd and 27. They didn’t miss tackles, or drop passes. Etc … bad loss. Tougher road to the SB now.

    This could be one of those games that's beneficial in the long-term because head coach Andy Reid and his coaching staff learn from their mistakes and adapt. It's better to see your secondary get torched now instead of the playoffs.

