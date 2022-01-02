Jake Paul Rips UFC's Dana White: '1 of the Most Selfish, Capitalistic Motherf--kers'

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Jake Paul continued his public feud with UFC president Dana White on Sunday in a lengthy Instagram rant.

Paul said, in part:

"I accepted your challenge. I said I would fight MMA. I said that I would retire from boxing and you avoided all of that s--t. ... It shows that you are in a corner. You're a dog in a corner trying to fight to save his whole company and the embarrassment that I've put you through. Everybody sees it and what you can't accept or love or appreciate is that I'm trying to change the sport forever and you are one of the most selfish, capitalistic motherf--kers that I've ever seen and everybody else needs you, Dana. I'm the only person that doesn't need you and I don’t give a f--k about you, but all these people, all your fighters, all of them, they can't say s--t 'cause you'll just bench them. You met your maker. I'm not gonna stop. Welcome to the show, ladies and gentlemen."

Paul and White have been at it for some time.

While Paul and White have traded barbs in the past, the latest back-and-forth started on Dec. 28, when White shut down the idea of Paul fighting Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz and accused him of using steroids during an appearance on The Fight with Teddy Atlas.

Paul responded on Saturday, challenging White to raise the pay of UFC fighters, among other requests, in exchange for Paul fight Jorge Masvidal:

White responded by telling Paul to start his own promotion and again accusing Paul of using steroids:

And around and around and around we go. The fight game has never felt more childish.