Cowboys Rumors: Kellen Moore to Interview for Jaguars HC Role to Replace Urban Meyer

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore will reportedly have a virtual interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their head coaching vacancy next week, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Former Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has already interviewed with Jacksonville while Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles also has one scheduled for next week, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn opted not to meet with the team before the season ends despite the Jaguars requesting an interview.

Moore will instead take advantage of the NFL's new rule allowing team's with vacancies to interview current assistants in the final two weeks of the regular season. The Jaguars have an opening after head coach Urban Meyer was fired after going 2-11 in his first year.

The Jaguars, now 2-13, have clinched last place in their division for the fourth straight year. The squad has made the playoffs just once since 2007 and need significant help to turn things around.

Jacksonville still has a high-upside quarterback in 2021 No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, even with his struggles as a rookie.

Moore could be the person to unlock Lawrence's talent as a former NFL quarterback himself and impressive offensive mind shown in his coaching career with Dallas.

The Cowboys enter Week 17 with the No. 1 offense in both points scored and total yards, coming off a 56-point effort against the Washington Football Team.

Dallas ranked No. 1 in yards during Moore's first season as offensive coordinator in 2019, only dropping to 14th in the category in 2020 despite losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott to a leg injury in Week 5.

Though only 32 years old, Moore will likely get plenty of head coaching looks this offseason.