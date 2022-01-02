Vikings Rumors: Mike Zimmer's 'Fate Has Not Yet Been Decided'; HC Search Discussed

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Mike Zimmer's future as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings could come down to the team's performance in the final two weeks of the season.

"Mike Zimmer appears to be one of the coaches whose fate has not yet been decided, per sources informed of his situation," Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

The 7-8 Vikings have not been eliminated from the playoffs, and Zimmer could solidify his status with the team by winning the final two games, per Rapoport. It could still be an uphill battle for the coach to remain with the organization in 2022.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Vikings have had "internal discussions" and are "preparing to conduct a search at the end of the season."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.