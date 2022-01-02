Packers Rumors: Davante Adams Expected to Get Franchise Tag amid Aaron Rodgers Buzz

AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly expected to use their franchise tag on wide receiver Davante Adams this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the tag is viewed as an "eventuality" before the Packers try re-engaging Adams in long-term contract talks.

The franchise tag would cost roughly $20 million, a more than reasonable number for a player of Adams' caliber but tough to swallow under Green Bay's current cap situation. The Packers are slated to be $37.6 million over the 2022 cap without accounting for Adams' contract.

Interestingly, trading Aaron Rodgers may give Green Bay the best chance at keeping Adams. The Packers would save $19.3 million on their 2022 cap by trading or releasing Rodgers after this season, which is by far their biggest potential source of savings. Green Bay could also greatly lower Rodgers' cap hit by signing him to an extension with several voidable years.

The Packers will also look hard at restructuring the contract of linebacker Za'Darius Smith, who has a $28.1 million cap hit, along with safety Adrian Amos ($12 million). Wide receiver Randall Cobb seems like a mortal lock to be released given his $7.9 million base salary and lack of production.

Adams said Rodgers' status will help determine whether he wants to remain in Green Bay.

"I mean, I'm sure. ... Naturally. Why wouldn't it? I'm playing with the best quarterback to play the game," Adams told reporters Wednesday. "There's nothing other than having a connection that I built up with my guy, and playing a certain way, so there's that expectation, there's that friendship built up in it.

"There's a lot that goes into it, so obviously to a certain extent it won't be the end-all, be-all, but it'll definitely be something I'm monitoring and paying attention to, to see where his head is at after all of this."

Adams and Rodgers both hinted the 2021 season could be their last during the offseason when they posted The Last Dance images on social media.