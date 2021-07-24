X

    Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams Post Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen 'Last Dance' Photo

    Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images

    It might just be the last dance for Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams with the Green Bay Packers.

    Both star players posted a picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on their Instagram Stories at the same time on Friday:

    It seems like a reference to The Last Dance documentary that chronicled the Chicago Bulls' final championship run during the 1997-98 campaign. 

    Discord between Rodgers and the Packers has dominated headlines this offseason, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Friday that Adams and Green Bay are "in a bad place" and "have broken off long-term extension talks" with "no current plans to resume them."

    The wide receiver is entering the final year of his contract in 2021.

    As for Rodgers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he declined a two-year contract extension offer from the Packers that would have made him the highest-paid player in the NFL. Schefter said the rejection was "proof it's not about the money" in reference to his dissatisfaction with the organization.

    Packers training camp is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

