Seahawks Rumors: Insiders Feel Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll Won't Be Together in 2022

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

There is reportedly a feeling around the NFL that either Pete Carroll or Russell Wilson will be leaving Seattle this offseason.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported both the coach and franchise quarterback face an "uncertain future" heading into the final two weeks of the regular season.

A Wilson-Carroll breakup has seemingly been years in the making. The two have clashed over the vision for the Seahawks' offensive scheme, with Carroll preferring a run-dominant approach and Wilson wanting to be given more opportunities to air it out. The Athletic ran a long-form report on the deterioration of the relationship between Wilson and Carroll last February, which sparked trade rumors surrounding the franchise quarterback.

Agent Mark Rodgers told Schefter at the time that Wilson would waive his no-trade clause to play for the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears. Jordan Schultz updated Wilson's list of potential destinations in December, with the Saints, Denver Broncos and New York Giants making the cut.

While no trade came close to materializing last offseason, Wilson acknowledged this week he may be playing his final game in Seattle on Sunday.

"I know for me personally, I hope it's not my last game [in Seattle], but at the same time, I know it won't be my last game in the NFL," he said this week. "So I'm just focused on today and getting better today. So that's my focus and that's my goal. I love this city and I love this moment. I love these guys. We've got to make sure we get better today. That's the only thing that matters."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Seahawks enter Week 17 at 5-10, clinching the first losing season of Wilson's career. Carroll has lost 10 games in a single season for the first time in more than a quarter-century.

With the tensions between the pair clearly not subsiding over the 2021 season, it may be time for a breakup. It'll be interesting to see whether management sides with the 70-year-old coach or the 33-year-old franchise quarterback.