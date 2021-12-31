Browns' Baker Mayfield Says Death Threats on Social Media 'Not Anything New'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Baker Mayfield downplayed the death threats his wife Emily wrote about her Instagram stories this week after the Cleveland Browns quarterback threw four interceptions in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

Mayfield told reporters the death threats were "not anything new for us" and said they were "not that serious."

He continued:

"It's hard for me to say not to listen to it because I have quite a bit of experience of hearing a lot of opinions on the outside coming in. It's hard when it comes down to somebody that you love and you care about. She's not able to change any of the outcomes to the game at all. It's just one of those things that we are just in a world today and society that there are a lot of keyboard warriors who make empty threats and things like that, which it is quite honestly ignorant when they go after people who are not directly involved in football.

"When you talk about taking your own life, killing somebody or all of that, that to me is ignorance, but I try not to listen to it because those are not the people who I would listen to whether it was good or bad regardless."

Emily Mayfield wrote on Instagram this week: "The death threats, lies being told about my husband, and blatant disrespect never ceases to amaze me. For the record—I pray for those of you who even think those thoughts, let alone type them out. I hope you can find some happiness so you stop trying to steal it from others."

It's been a tough season for the Browns quarterback. Despite big expectations coming into the season, Cleveland is just 7-8 on the year and Mayfield (2,825 yards, 15 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, 34 sacks, 62.4 completion percentage) is having a poor season.

That included a fallout with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who was ultimately released by the Browns in November and signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Those two never quite connected, to the point that Beckham's father at one point posted an Instagram video of all the times Mayfield failed to get the wideout the ball.

But the issues reportedly ran both ways.

"Odell is in his head, and [Mayfield] is pressing every time [Beckham] is around," a source told ESPN's Jake Trotter in November. "Odell throws him off. ... And it gets all f--ked up from there because Baker becomes indecisive."

"This has zero to do with anything off the field, which is why it's all so perplexing," another source added. "I don't know of one [incident] that's ever [come between] them off the field. ... This is all about the field."

Suffice to say, Mayfield's 2021 campaign has been full of drama off the field and disappointment on it. His family members receiving death threats can't be helping.