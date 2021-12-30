Former Kansas Player Gethro Muscadin 'Fighting for His Life' After Single-Car Crash

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

Former Kansas and New Mexico men's basketball player Gethro Muscadin and a passenger were seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday.

Jayhawks head coach Bill Self and Lobos head coach Richard Pitino provided updates about Muscadin's status:

The Haiti native was the No. 171 player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and enrolled at Kansas to begin his college career.

He played a total of 33 minutes as a freshman, scoring two points and collecting 10 rebounds.

Muscadin transferred to New Mexico in May, with Pitino saying at the time the 6'10" forward "was a top priority for us right when he entered the portal." He enjoyed a bigger role with the Lobos, averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over 20.7 minutes in 12 games.

Following New Mexico's 68-54 victory over Norfolk State, however, Pitino confirmed Muscadin had left the program. He said he had a conversation with the sophomore and "we both agreed it wasn’t the right fit for him."