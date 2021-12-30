X

    Former Kansas Player Gethro Muscadin 'Fighting for His Life' After Single-Car Crash

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 31, 2021

    Former Kansas and New Mexico men's basketball player Gethro Muscadin and a passenger were seriously injured in a single-car crash Wednesday.

    Jayhawks head coach Bill Self and Lobos head coach Richard Pitino provided updates about Muscadin's status:

    Bill Self @CoachBillSelf

    Last night Gethro Muscadin and a friend were involved in a serous one car accident. He, his friend, and their families need a miracle. Please lift them up as Gethro fights for his life.

    Richard Pitino @LoboCoachPitino

    Please pray for Gethro Muscadin. He’s fighting for his life after a horrible car accident last night. Every prayer matters right now. So tragic and devastating.

    The Haiti native was the No. 171 player in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings, and enrolled at Kansas to begin his college career.

    He played a total of 33 minutes as a freshman, scoring two points and collecting 10 rebounds.

    Muscadin transferred to New Mexico in May, with Pitino saying at the time the 6'10" forward "was a top priority for us right when he entered the portal." He enjoyed a bigger role with the Lobos, averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over 20.7 minutes in 12 games.

    Following New Mexico's 68-54 victory over Norfolk State, however, Pitino confirmed Muscadin had left the program. He said he had a conversation with the sophomore and "we both agreed it wasn’t the right fit for him." 

