Packers' Aaron Rodgers: I Appreciate How Relationship with Brian Gutekunst Has Grown

AP Foto/Matt Ludtke

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters that he appreciates how his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst has grown this year.

"I've enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason, and Brian's taken the lead in that. And I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown," Rodgers said, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Rodgers engaged in a months-long standoff this offseason with the Packers, although that ended in late July in time for the quarterback to take part in training camp.

He made it clear upon his return, however, that he wanted to be involved more in conversations surrounding the team's personnel.

"I think it was a lot of things that transpired. This wasn't a draft-day thing," Rodgers said in a press conference on July 28 when speaking about reports regarding his unhappiness.

"Started the conversation in February after the season ended and I just expressed my desire to be more involved in conversations that directly affected my job."

Rodgers gave a thorough and detailed answer that day regarding why he was unhappy and what he felt the organization could do better, and he said this in part:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Also, I wanted to help the organization maybe learn from some of the mistakes in the past, in my opinion, about the way some of the outgoing veterans were treated and just the fact that we didn't retain a number of players that I feel like were core players to our foundation, our locker room."

One of those core players Rodgers mentioned was wideout Randall Cobb, whom the Packers brought back into the fold this year after the quarterback returned.

Cobb is currently out with a core muscle injury, but he's contributed a pair of two-touchdown games as well as a clutch four-catch, 95-yard, one-touchdown effort on Nov. 28 against the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams.

At any rate, winning can certainly help any issues between Rodgers and the Packers as the team currently sports a 12-3 record that's good enough for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

Rodgers is the likely front-runner to win this year's NFL MVP award, which would be his second straight and fourth overall.

As for what's next, Rodgers has one year left on his deal. Staying with the Packers, embracing a trade to another team or retiring are all on the table.

Rodgers noted that the eventual decision "won't be something where I'll drag it out for months and months," per The Athletic.

For now, the Packers will look to move to 13-3 when they host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday evening at Lambeau Field.