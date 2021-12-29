Cowboys Rumors: Dan Quinn Won't Interview with Jaguars During 2-Week Window

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will not interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the two-week regular-season window when head-coaching interviews are allowed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Jaguars requested to interview Quinn, but he will not take part in the process. It's unclear if Quinn declined the interview or if the Cowboys intervened. Teams are allowed to deny interview requests during the new window that allows teams with head-coaching vacancies to interview candidates in the final two weeks of the regular season.

Quinn joined the Cowboys as their defensive coordinator for the 2021 season after spending the previous six seasons as the Atlanta Falcons' head coach. He was fired after the Falcons started the 2020 season at 0-5 after posting 7-9 records the previous two seasons.

The Cowboys have emerged as one of the most aggressive and ball-hawking defenses in the NFL under Quinn. Dallas has picked off an NFL-high 25 passes and forced an NFL-high 33 turnovers, helping the team to a plus-14 overall turnover differential.

"I wasn't coming here to look what my next job would be. I wanted to come in here, have a blast and hopefully kick ass," Quinn told reporters of potential head-coaching jobs. "If [head coaching opportunities] come, I'll be ready for them. … But I'm having a blast being right here with this crew and going for it."

The Cowboys are 11-4 and clinched the NFC East last week.