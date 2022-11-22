Darrell Henderson Jr. Waived by Rams After 4 Seasons with Team

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams waived veteran running back Darrell Henderson Jr. on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Henderson appeared to react to the news of his release on Twitter:

It's somewhat of a surprising move as Henderson had started 28 games for the Rams over the past three seasons, including seven of 10 games this year while filling in for Cam Akers, who spent time away from the team earlier this year after reportedly butting heads with head coach Sean McVay.

Henderson rushed for 283 yards and three touchdowns on 70 carries this season, in addition to catching 17 passes for 102 yards.

The 25-year-old spent most of the 2021 season as L.A.'s top running back after Akers suffered a torn Achilles during a July training session. He totaled 864 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns in 12 games before going on injured reserve with an MCL injury.

The Rams selected Henderson in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Memphis. In 50 total games across four season, he rushed for 1,742 yards and 13 touchdowns on 396 carries, in addition to catching 66 passes for 474 yards and and four scores.

With Henderson out of the picture, the only running backs on the Rams roster are Akers and Kyren Williams. Akers has rushed for 237 yards and one touchdown on 76 carries in eight games.

Williams, who was selected by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, has eight carries for 45 yards in three games.

The Rams are last in the NFC West with a 3-7 record and are far from competing for a Super Bowl title this season. It's unclear if they have plans to add another running back.