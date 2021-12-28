Shaquille O'Neal Raises $2M for His Foundation with Sale of NFT Collection

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal raised $2 million for his charitable foundation through the sale of his unique NFTs.

Through the NFT platform Notables, the Shaq Gives Back drive minted 10,000 tokens that were all one of a kind. The images depicted "The Big Aristotle" in a number of different costumes.

The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation, which partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Communities in Schools, was launched in 2019. Through the foundation, O'Neal wants to "[create] pathways for underserved youth, to help them achieve their full potential."

With the rapid explosion of NFTs, athletes are capitalizing on the trend to achieve philanthropic aims.

Earlier this month, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry launched his "2974 Collection" to celebrate becoming the NBA's all-time three-point leader. Profits from the sale went toward the foundation he shares with his wife, Ayesha.