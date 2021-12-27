AP College Basketball Poll 2021: Complete Week 8 Rankings Released

AP Photo/Thomas Boyd

With most of the nation's top teams playing an easy holiday schedule or not playing at all because of COVID-19, the Top Five in the Associated Press poll is unchanged from last week.

Baylor remains the top team in the country and is followed by Duke, Purdue, Gonzaga and UCLA.

Here is a look at the entire Top 25:

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Kansas

7. USC

8. Iowa State

9. Arizona

10. Michigan State

11. Auburn

12. Houston

13. Ohio State

14. Tennessee

15. Seton Hall

16. LSU

17. Texas

18. Kentucky

19. Alabama

20. Colorado State

21. Providence

22. Villanova

23. Xavier

24. Wisconsin

25. Texas Tech

Arizona was the highest-ranked team to lose over the last week, dropping its first game of the season in a 77-73 trip to Tennessee. The Volunteers, who moved up to No. 14 as a result of the win, were led by a 24-point, 10-rebound effort from John Fulkerson. Santiago Vescovi added 15 points, while Josiah-Jordan James (12 points) and Justin Powell (11 points) were also in double figures.

"(Fulkerson) was the best player on the floor," Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd told reporters. "He drew 13 fouls; that's almost a record. Our plan was to make him score lots of points, and he did."

Alabama also continued its frustrating recent play with a 79-78 loss to Davidson. Luka Brajkovic scored 22 points, and Mike Jones added 21 to lead the way for the Wildcats. Alabama scored the game's last nine points but came one short of completing the comeback when Jahvon Quinerly missed a free throw with five seconds left on the clock.

"Our offense wasn't bad, but we really lost the game on the defensive end," Alabama coach Nate Oats told reporters. "Not exactly what you want going into Christmas break.

"I don't know how many wake-up calls we're going to need to pick up the defense, but we're not going to be able to win games in the SEC on a high level until we decide we're going to guard much better than we did tonight."

Xavier was the only other ranked team to lose over the last seven days, dropping a 71-58 trip to Villanova.