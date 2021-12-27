WFT's Daron Payne on Altercation with Jonathan Allen: 'S--t Happens...It’s All Good'

AP Photo/Roger Steinman

The Washington Football Team didn't put up much of a fight on the field during Sunday's 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, but defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne did on the sidelines when they got into an altercation.

"You got brothers, you all fight don't you," Payne told reporters. "S--t happens. It's all good."

NBC's broadcast captured Payne sticking a finger in Allen's face, which prompted the latter to react by throwing a punch. The two were separated in one of the defining moments of the blowout loss.

It is notable Payne compared his relationship with Allen to one between brothers considering they were also teammates at Alabama. They have surely been through plenty of physically demanding games and practices together, and it sounds as if they are "all good" even though emotions ran high in the moment.

Washington also had plenty of reason to be frustrated considering it fell behind 42-7 in the first half and never had a realistic opportunity to win.

That is now three losses in a row for the Football Team after a solid 6-6 start, and it is a long shot to even have a chance to make the playoffs as the No. 11 seed in the NFC standings with the top seven making it to the postseason.

While the defense couldn't stop Dak Prescott and Co. as the quarterback threw four touchdowns and the offense couldn't keep pace against an opportunistic Cowboys defense that picked off Taylor Heinicke twice and returned one for a touchdown, it felt inevitable the fight on the sidelines would be a talking point following the game.

After all, it was a fairly apt metaphor for the Football Team's inability to overcome the slow start and frustration that came with it during the 42-point loss.

Head coach Ron Rivera addressed the altercation as well and told reporters neither player will be disciplined and that the incident happened because of frustration with how the game was unfolding.

Washington is running out of time to turn that frustration around this season but will look to do so in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles.