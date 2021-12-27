Cowboys Clinch 2021 NFC East Title with Raiders' Win Over Broncos

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

The Dallas Cowboys are NFC East champions for the first time since the 2018 campaign thanks to the Las Vegas Raiders' victory over the Denver Broncos.

As the Dallas Morning News explained, the Cowboys clinched their division title before they even took the field for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team because the Raiders' win and the Atlanta Falcons' win over the Detroit Lions. Those victories gave the Cowboys the strength-of-victory tiebreaker.

Jon Machota of The Athletic noted there has not been a repeat NFC East champion in 17 years.

