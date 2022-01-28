Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell Ruled out vs. Warriors with Shin Injury

David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that point guard D'Angelo Russell suffered a left shin contusion in the third quarter of his team's road game against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday and will not return.

Russell left the game with 9:22 remaining in the third quarter. Jaylen Nowell replaced him.

Russell entered the Warriors game averaging 19.1 points, 7.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game this season. He's shot 41.1 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Russell's impact led to Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch praising him earlier this season. He doesn't seem too concerned about the veteran's shooting percentages.

"He wants the ball," Finch said. "He's not afraid of the moment. He's not afraid to take big shots. He can handle and get to his spot. He's got almost an unblockable shot with a lot of arc."

When Russell is sidelined, the Timberwolves have relied on Patrick Beverley, as Anthony Edwards plays at shooting guard despite his playmaking abilities. However, Beverley is currently out with a right ankle sprain.

The Timberwolves entered Thursday 24-23 this season, good for seventh in the Western Conference. To compete for a playoff spot, they'll need Russell to remain healthy moving forward.