Lakers' David Fizdale Asks Reporter About Cloning LeBron James in Reply to Question

Lakers' David Fizdale Asks Reporter About Cloning LeBron James in Reply to QuestionDecember 26, 2021
LeBron James seemingly did everything he could to help the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, but depth was an issue in the team's 122-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
Acting head coach David Fizdale had a potential solution to this problem after the game:
James had 39 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while the Lakers were plus-nine when he was on the court. The problems came when he went to the bench as all four other starters were outscored on the court Saturday.
Russell Westbrook finished a team-worst minus-23 in 37 minutes.
Los Angeles was short-handed because of a COVID-19 outbreak, while Anthony Davis is out because of a knee injury, but the Nets were also missing plenty of talent.
The Lakers are seemingly left without any real solutions after falling to 16-18, potentially forcing a turn to science fiction.