X

    Lakers' David Fizdale Asks Reporter About Cloning LeBron James in Reply to Question

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVDecember 26, 2021

    Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

    LeBron James seemingly did everything he could to help the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday, but depth was an issue in the team's 122-115 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

    Acting head coach David Fizdale had a potential solution to this problem after the game:

    Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

    David Fizdale on what the Lakers should do when LeBron is out of the game: "We can clone him. Do you know any good scientists? Can we make a duplicate? I don't know."

    James had 39 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while the Lakers were plus-nine when he was on the court. The problems came when he went to the bench as all four other starters were outscored on the court Saturday.

    Russell Westbrook finished a team-worst minus-23 in 37 minutes.

    Los Angeles was short-handed because of a COVID-19 outbreak, while Anthony Davis is out because of a knee injury, but the Nets were also missing plenty of talent.

    The Lakers are seemingly left without any real solutions after falling to 16-18, potentially forcing a turn to science fiction.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.