Russell Wilson Rumors: 'Little to No Chance of' Contract Extension; Trade 'Very Real'

As the Seattle Seahawks play out the string on a disappointing 2021 season, the trade rumors surrounding Russell Wilson are once again swirling.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported there is "little to no chance" the Seahawks sign Wilson to a contract extension, and the two sides are likely headed toward another "contentious offseason."

Wilson was the subject of trade talks last offseason amid a disagreement with coach Pete Carroll on offensive scheming and the team's struggles on the offensive line. Agent Mark Rodgers told Jeremy Fowler and Brady Henderson of ESPN in February that Wilson would waive his no-trade clause for deals to the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders or Chicago Bears.

Reporter Jordan Schultz updated the list of potential suitors earlier this month, which still includes the Saints but now features the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks enter Week 16 at 5-9, clinching their first losing season since 2011. This will be only the second time in Wilson's career he's missed the playoffs.

Wilson, who missed three games with a finger injury earlier this season, has not played up to his regular standards. He's thrown for 2,458 yards and 16 touchdowns against five interceptions, and he's been held under 200 yards passing on four occasions.

Even as Wilson's passing numbers dip and he runs less often at age 33, there will be no shortage of suitors willing to give up multiple first-round picks for the future Hall of Famer. Denver has an elite defense and a bevy of high-level skill-position players but has failed to find a franchise quarterback since Peyton Manning's retirement after the 2015 season.