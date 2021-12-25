Tyrese Maxey, Family Reported Safe After Fire at New Jersey Home, 76ers Confirm

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New Jersey home of Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey caught fire Friday night, a team official confirmed to Action News.

Maxey and everyone at his home are safe with no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is not known. The incident occurred around 7 p.m. in Voorhees, New Jersey, and firefighters were called for the multi-alarm blaze.

The Sixers are reportedly working with Maxey and his family to ensure they have everything they need.

A second-year guard out of Kentucky, Maxey has made strong improvements in his sophomore season. After averaging 8.0 points per game as a rookie, he ranks third on the team with 17.0. He leads the team with 4.6 assists per contest in 29 games with 28 starts.

Maxey's emergence has provided Philadelphia with an adequate replacement for point guard Ben Simmons, who has yet to play this season.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Simmons said at the beginning of the year that he was "not mentally ready" to play with the team. He had requested to be traded prior to the season, but the Sixers have been unable to find a deal for him.

Philadelphia is in seventh place in the Eastern Conference with a 16-16 record. The Sixers will return to action Sunday in a road matchup against the Washington Wizards. It is not yet known whether the fire will affect Maxey's status for the game.