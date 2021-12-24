Bears Rumors: 'Everything Is Being Considered' by Team Chairman amid Matt Nagy Buzz

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The Chicago Bears are headed for major organizational changes this offseason, with team chairman George McCaskey reportedly considering "everything" as far as potential moves.

Adam Jahns of The Athletic reported no one—ranging from team president Ted Phillips to general manager Ryan Pace to head coach Matt Nagy—is safe after a disappointing 2021 campaign.

