Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers Clinch 2022 NFL Playoff Berth with Dramatic OT Win vs. Rams

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers clinched a playoff spot with a 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

San Francisco is now back in the postseason for the first time since 2019 and just the third time since 2013. The Niners have also posted a winning record for just the second time in Kyle Shanahan's five seasons as head coach.

The 49ers are 10-7 in 2021, third place in the NFC West.

It's been something of a rough season for the 49ers, who have struggled with injuries since the campaign began. San Francisco lost top running back Raheem Mostert to a season-ending knee injury, defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw to a season-ending ACL injury, and cornerback Emmanuel Moseley to an ankle injury, among others.

Running backs Trey Sermon and Elijah Mitchell, linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Tarvarius Moore, defensive end Dee Ford (out for season) and wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Sr. have missed time this season.

Despite the injuries, the Niners had several talented players to carry them, including Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, Jeff Wilson and Brandon Aiyuk. Samuel leads the team with 77 catches for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. He also has 59 carries for 365 yards and seven scores.

Kittle also put together an impressive season, catching 71 passes for 910 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

And while there are questions about quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the franchise, he came close to matching the numbers he put up during the 2019 campaign, when San Francisco reached the Super Bowl. The 30-year-old has completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards and 20 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 15 games.

For comparison, he completed 69.1 percent of his passes for 3,978 yards and 27 touchdowns against 13 interceptions in 16 games during the 2019 season.

But while the Niners are back in the postseason, it's hard to imagine they'll be able to compete with teams like the Green Bay Packers (13-4), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4), Dallas Cowboys (12-5), Los Angeles Rams (12-5) and Arizona Cardinals (11-6).