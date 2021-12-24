X

    Kathleen Fitzpatrick, Former Rutgers Player, Hits Playground Shot in Viral Video

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 24, 2021

    G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images

    Turns out that the third-grade teacher who promised her class some hot chocolate if she made a deep basket—and promptly sank the shot, in a video that has since gone viral—has some serious game.

    As in, she's former Rutgers basketball player Kathleen Fitzpatrick. 

    CBC Sports @cbcsports

    "Keep spreading joy!"<br><br>Holy Trinity School with a follow-up message on their IG after teacher Ms. Fitz goes viral for this INCREDIBLE bucket 👏 <a href="https://t.co/rC0dMwwtQA">pic.twitter.com/rC0dMwwtQA</a>

    Fitzpatrick played her redshirt senior season for Rutgers, starting 16 games in the 2017-18 season, after transferring from St. Joseph's. 

    She appeared on SportsCenter Thursday to talk about the moment:

    Rutgers W.Basketball @RutgersWBB

    "Did they not know that you've done this before⁉️"<br><br>ICYMI ... Ms. Fitz (aka <a href="https://twitter.com/RutgersWBB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RutgersWBB</a> alum Kathleen Fitzpatrick) on <a href="https://twitter.com/SportsCenter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SportsCenter</a> with <a href="https://twitter.com/sagesteele?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sagesteele</a> &amp; <a href="https://twitter.com/mrvincecarter15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@mrvincecarter15</a> today talking about the shot seen 'round the world!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoRU?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoRU</a> <a href="https://t.co/bvmIw3toE3">pic.twitter.com/bvmIw3toE3</a>

    "I usually do play basketball with them at recess, and I don't really take it lightly," she said. "I play as hard as I can. And I just picked up a ball, and I said if I make this—it was a Friday afternoon—and I said if I make this shot we'll have hot chocolate on Monday as a class. ... I just launched it and it went in."

    Fitzpatrick added that she was equally excited to kick off Monday with a hot chocolate treat. Which, yeah—a hot chocolate party sounds amazing this time of year. Good job, Ms. Fitz.

