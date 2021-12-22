Report: Bucs' Lavonte David to Miss Rest of Regular Season Because of Foot Injury

AP Photo/Alex Menendez

Tampa Bay Buccaneers inside linebacker Lavonte David is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a foot injury suffered against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Bucs are hopeful David will be ready for the playoffs, per Stroud, who also noted that the 31-year-old is a "likely candidate" to land on injured reserve.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, David suffered a foot sprain that forced him to leave the Bucs' 9-0 loss to New Orleans in the fourth quarter.

A source told Laine "it's possible" David could be back for the Bucs' regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers on Jan. 9 but that his recovery time could take "as long as four weeks."

David, a 10-year veteran who has played his entire career in Tampa, has amassed 97 tackles (63 solo), four quarterback hits, two sacks and two forced fumbles for the 10-4 Bucs, who lead the NFC South.

