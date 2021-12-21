Bears' Robert Quinn Blasts NFL Refs, 'Stupid Rules' Following Loss to Vikings

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Officiating wasn't the only reason the Chicago Bears suffered a 17-9 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, but it was still a major story with 16 combined penalties for 145 yards.

Bears defensive end Robert Quinn criticized the calls after the game, per ESPN's Kevin Seifert:

"Some of these calls are starting to get a little crazy. These refs seem like they're controlling the game a little too much. So, when a play is clean and they're throwing a flag for something that they thought they could change a game [with] just by one flag ...let guys play ball. If this was a couple years ago, half of this stuff wouldn't even be called. But now, they got so many of these stupid rules, they dang near in a ref's hands [and] could change the game in any given moment."

Chicago was called for five personal fouls in the loss, three of which led to first downs for Minnesota after failed third-down attempts. The Vikings scored a field goal and a touchdown in the extended drives, 10 points that played a significant role in the outcome.

NFL officiating broke down some of the controversial calls:

Bears coach Matt Nagy was also flagged after using "inappropriate language" when arguing with officials.

None of the penalties were for taunting, which has been an emphasis during the 2021 season.

Minnesota also had its share of issues with the officials, with linebacker Eric Kendricks ejected for a hit on quarterback Justin Fields in the fourth quarter. It helped create an ugly matchup between the division rivals on national television.