Bucs' Chris Godwin Reportedly to Miss Rest of 2021 Regular Season with Knee Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2021 NFL regular season after his knee injury was diagnosed as a sprained MCL.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported Monday that Godwin, who was injured in Sunday night's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, "should" return in time for the playoffs.

