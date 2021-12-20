Tiger Woods: Playing with Son Charlie at PNC Championship Was 'Worth All the Pain'

Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Tiger Woods had not played in a tournament after a car accident in February until this weekend's PNC Championship with his son Charlie, and the duo put on quite the show, finishing in second place at 25 under.

After the tournament, Woods spoke about being back on the links and what it meant to play with his son:

"The competitive juices, they are never going to go away. This is my environment. This is what I've done my entire life. I'm just so thankful to be able to have this opportunity to do it again. Earlier this year was not a very good start to the year, and it didn't look very good. But the last few weeks, to push as hard as we have the last seven months with taking no days off and just working our butts off each and every day, and to have this opportunity to be able to play with my son and to have these memories, for us, for both of us, our lifetime, it's worth all the pain."

And the Woods duo played very, very well:

While Woods was assured by doctors that participating in the tournament wouldn't put him at risk of further injuring his leg, pain management was still an issue going into the weekend. That pain is what will keep Woods from returning to PGA Tour play in the short term.

"I'm not at that level. I can't compete again these guys right now, no," Woods said Sunday. "It's going to take a lot of work to get to where I feel like I can compete at these guys and be at a high level."

That means more physical rehabilitation and weight-room work until Woods can return. But when he is back to the level he feels comfortable at, don't expect him to play every event on the calendar.

"I'm not going to play a full schedule ever again," he said. "I'm going to have to pick and choose what events, and even then, my body might not cooperate with that. So I don't know how many events I'm going to be playing in. And it's going to be up to training sessions, practice sessions, recovery tactics, all those different things to be able to do it."

As for the PNC Championship, John Daly and his son John Daly II—currently a freshman on the Arkansas golf team—won the event, finishing two strokes ahead of Tiger and Charlie.

"Yesterday, it was all him. I putted so bad," the senior Daly told reporters after the win. "I finally hit some decent shots. He played unbelievable. I played a little better today. I made him happy."