Eagles Officially Own Colts' 1st-Round Pick in 2022 NFL Draft for Carson Wentz Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles will officially receive the Indianapolis Colts' first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft as a result of the offseason trade of Carson Wentz.

Indianapolis sent a 2021 third-round pick in the deal for the quarterback as well as a conditional 2022 second-round pick, which would become a first-rounder if Wentz played at least 75 percent of the team's offensive snaps. As Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk noted, Wentz will surpass that mark even if he misses the final three games of the season.

The 28-year-old has played 97.6 percent of the snaps for Indianapolis this season, missing just 22 of 928 offensive plays through 14 games this year.

Hitting these numbers were far from a guarantee considering Wentz's injury history. The former Eagles quarterback completed just one full 16-game season in the past four years.

He played 71.6 percent of offensive snaps for Philadelphia last season, when he was benched for Jalen Hurts, per Pro Football Reference.

Wentz needed foot surgery in training camp this year and suffered sprains in both ankles in Week 2, but the quarterback has never missed a game for Indianapolis. Though inconsistent on the field, the signal-caller has 23 touchdowns with six interceptions this season, and the Colts remain in playoff contention with an 8-6 record.

This works out for Philadelphia, which will look to add more talent around Hurts in the offseason.

The squad will have a busy first day of the NFL draft with three first-round picks, including their own selection and one pick acquired from the Miami Dolphins as the team traded up to select Jaylen Waddle.

Heading into Sunday's games, Tankathon projects the Eagles to pick 10th, 11th and 23rd in the first round.