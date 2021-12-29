Raiders' Darren Waller Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 17

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, per Tashan Reed of The Athletic.

Waller missed time earlier this season with a knee injury, although he appeared in all 16 games in each of the previous two years.

When healthy, he is one of the best tight ends in the league. He broke out in 2019 with 90 catches for 1,145 yards and three touchdowns and followed it with a Pro Bowl effort in 2020 with 107 catches for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Georgia Tech product has 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Waller's ability to beat both safeties and linebackers downfield makes him a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses, and the Raiders don't have anyone else on the roster who can replicate his impact.

Look for Foster Moreau to see more playing time if the starting tight end is sidelined.