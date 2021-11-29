Raiders' Darren Waller Is Week-To-Week with Knee Injury Ahead of Game vs. WFT

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller is week-to-week after suffering a knee injury on Thanksgiving Day against the Dallas Cowboys.

Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia gave the update during his Monday press conference ahead of a Week 13 matchup with the Washington Football Team.

If Waller sits Sunday, it will be the second time he's missed action this season. Waller also sat out a Week 7 game against the Philadelphia Eagles with an ankle injury.

The 29-year-old has been a big part of Las Vegas' offense this season. He has 53 catches for 643 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.

Waller was also the team's leading pass-catcher in 2020, recording 107 receptions for 1,196 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games (15 starts). It was his second straight 1,000-plus yard season.

The Raiders have needed Waller to perform at a high level once again following the release of wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, who has been charged with one misdemeanor and four felonies stemming from his involvement in a fatal car crash in Las Vegas in early November.

Losing Waller for any period of time isn't ideal for Bisaccia. Waller's backup, Foster Moreau, has 40 catches for 449 yards and 10 touchdowns through his three-year NFL career. The team also has Daniel Helm on the roster.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Raiders are 6-5 this season and currently sit in second place in the AFC West.