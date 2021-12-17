Hawks' Trae Young, Girlfriend Shelby Miller Announce Engagement on Instagram

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is putting together another All-Star-caliber season, and he's winning off the court as well.

Young announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Shelby Miller in an Instagram post Thursday night. Both of them attended the University of Oklahoma together.

The 23-year-old is averaging 27.0 points, 9.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds this season. The Hawks are 14-14 and in ninth place in the Eastern Conference.

Atlanta is coming off a 111-99 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Young had a game-high 28 points in the victory.

Young and the Hawks will return to action Friday at home against the Denver Nuggets.