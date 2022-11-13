NBA Rumors: Nets 'Hope' to Trade Joe Harris Due to His Contract amid Payroll Concerns

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets reportedly "hope to move" veteran forward Joe Harris, according to Ric Bucher of Fox Sports.

The Nets could look to stay under the luxury tax by trading Harris, who is owed $18 million this season and $19 million in 2023-24.

Harris has carved out a niche for himself as a highly effective three-point shooter during an eight-year NBA career. He's averaged 2.1 threes while shooting 43.6 percent from beyond the arc in 425 games across stints with the Nets and Cleveland Cavaliers.

In 2022-23, Harris is averaging just 7.6 points per game while shooting 33.3 percent from three-point range.

The 31-year-old University of Virginia product also doesn't make a significant impact in other areas.

Harris averaged 11.3 points per game but just 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.5 steals in 14 appearances last season. He's also graded out as a negative defender in all but one of his pro seasons, per FiveThirtyEight.

He was sidelined last season by ankle surgery in November and didn't return before the end of the campaign because of setbacks during his recovery.

Harris was a second-round pick for the Cavaliers in the 2014 draft. After a season-and-a-half with the Cavs, he was traded to the Orlando Magic in January 2016 and subsequently waived.

He joined the Nets as a free agent the following offseason and stayed there for the past six seasons.

The veteran's ability to stretch the floor could be valuable for a contender, although he could be expendable with Brooklyn after just an 6-7 start to the season.