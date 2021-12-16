Isaiah Thomas Drops 42 Points in Debut with G League's Grand Rapids Gold

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

Isaiah Thomas looks like someone who can provide a spark for an NBA team.

The former Boston Celtics star was dominant during Wednesday's G League game for the Grand Rapids Gold. While his team lost 131-127 to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, he finished with 42 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

Thomas looked the part of a two-time All-Star who was a member of the All-NBA Second Team as recently as 2016-17 when he averaged 28.9 points, 5.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game for a Celtics squad that reached the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 32-year-old has played for the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards and New Orleans Pelicans and is working his way back toward a potential NBA return.

If Wednesday was any indication, he should be back in no time.