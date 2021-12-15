Jake Paul Says He's Aiming for Boxing Match vs. Canelo Alvarez in 2024

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Jake Paul's journey into professional boxing has him aiming high as he thinks about potential future opponents.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Paul said he is looking to fight Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in 2024.

"I think three years from now, us getting in the ring will A) be massive, and B) three years from now, my skill level will be good enough to make it a serious competition," he added.

Paul went on to explain that he and Alvarez are already the two biggest drawing cards in boxing, so "what better fight than to put the No. 1 highest-paid and the No. 2 highest-paid against each other?"

Despite some criticism over the legitimacy of some of his professional bouts, Paul has unquestionably been a massive drawing card in the ring.

Michael Woods of Bad Left Hook reported in April that Paul's match with Ben Askren generated at least 1.45 million buys between pay-per-view and streaming.

Per Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t Damon Martin of MMA Fighting), Paul vs. Tyron Woodley on Aug. 29 sold between 480,000 and 500,000 pay-per-view buys.

With Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired from professional competition, Alvarez has taken up the mantle as the biggest draw in boxing. Keith Idec of BoxingScene.com reported Canelo's Nov. 6 fight with Caleb Plant was on track to reach 800,000 buys in the United States alone.

Canelo is at a different skill level than Paul. The 31-year-old superstar is widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world. He is 57-1-2 in his career, with his lone defeat coming against Mayweather in September 2013.

Paul has a 4-0 record in his boxing career. The YouTube personality is looking to make it five straight wins when he takes on Woodley in a rematch on Dec. 18.