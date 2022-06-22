Rams' Jalen Ramsey to Be Ready for Season After Surgery on Shoulder Injury

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022 season after undergoing shoulder surgery Tuesday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ramsey played all of the 2021 season with tears in both of his shoulders, Rapoport added.

Ramsey only missed time last season when he was placed on the COVID-19 list, though he has played at least 12 games in each of his six years in the league since he was the No. 5 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft.

When healthy and living up to his potential, he is one of the best cornerbacks in the league.

The Florida State product is a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro selection who is often tasked with defending the opponent's best wide receiver. He finished the 2021 season with 77 tackles, four interceptions, 16 passes defended and one forced fumble in 16 games.

The 27-year-old also impressed during L.A.'s Super Bowl run, posting 13 tackles and four passes defended in four games.

If Ramsey ends up missing any time during the 2022 campaign, look for the combination of David Long and Grant Haley to see more time at cornerback.