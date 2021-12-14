JR Smith Reflects on Getting 4.0 GPA in IG Video: 'Can't Even Describe the Feeling'

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Former NBA guard JR Smith celebrated earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average (GPA) during his first semester of college at North Carolina A&T State University.

Smith, who generated headlines for being a 36-year-old freshman on the Aggies' golf team, posted an Instagram video after finding out his final grades from the fall semester:

The two-time NBA champion also made a couple posts on Twitter:

Smith achieved the 4.0 while taking part in the first half of the golf season, which included four tournaments across September and October. The campaign takes a winter break before resuming in March.

In October, he said Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul was among the players to reach out to say they've been tracking his progress.

"I got a lot of great feedback," Smith told reporters. "Chris Paul was telling me guys were talking about it in the locker room. Guys are really looking for my scores, so I got to take care of business so when I see them it ain't going to be too much backlash."

The New Jersey native didn't take the traditional path to college as he was selected in the first round of the 2004 NBA draft out of St. Benedict's Prep School.

He circled back to higher education after a successful 16-year NBA career that included stops with the New Orleans Hornets, Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Smith wrapped up his career by helping the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship.

Now the 2012-13 Sixth Man of the Year is finding success at N.C. A&T both on the golf course and in the classroom.