NBA Rumors: Terrence Ross Drawing Interest; Magic Want 1st-Round Draft Pick for Vet

AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

The Orlando Magic are reportedly shopping one of their veteran wing players, but they want something significant in return.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that Orlando is listening to trade talks for sixth man Terrence Ross, and the team is hoping to acquire a first-round draft pick in return.

"The Magic have sought draft capital — such as a first-round pick — in talks for veteran swingman Terrence Ross, sources said," Charania wrote. "Ross is averaging 10.8 points this season. He scored 22 points on Saturday at the Clippers."

Ross is a 10-year veteran out of Washington. He was taken eighth overall in the 2012 NBA draft by the Toronto Raptors and won the slam dunk contest in his rookie season. Ross achieved a rare feat the following year, scoring a career-high 51 points to become the first player in NBA history to have a 50-point game while averaging under 10 points per game.

The 30-year-old was traded to the Magic in February 2017. He was used mainly as a starter when he first joined the team, but in his second season he missed over four months due to a sprained MCL and leg fracture.

During the 2018-19 season, Ross settled into his role as full-time sixth man and became the first player to make 200 or more three-pointers without starting a single game. Ross averaged a career-high 15.6 points in 46 games last year.

The Magic are going nowhere fast. Orlando is on a five-game losing streak and has the second-worst record in the NBA at 5-23. The team has a young core led by second-year guard Cole Anthony, who leads the team with 20.5 points per game.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

As Orlando continues to build for the future, using an asset like Ross to acquire draft capital would be a smart move.

The Magic will be back in action on Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks.