Yankees' Aaron Judge, Samantha Bracksieck Get Married in Hawai'i Ceremony

Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was married over the weekend to longtime girlfriend Samantha Bracksieck, according to Keith Griffith of the Daily Mail.

Per that report, "The small private ceremony was held in Maui on Saturday with only a handful of the couple's closest friends and family as invited guests."

It's not clear how long the two have been together, though Griffith noted Judge and Bracksieck have been dating since the outfielder attended Fresno State.

Judge, 29, has spent his entire MLB career with the Yankees, hitting .276 with 158 homers, 366 RBI and a .940 OPS. He was the 2017 American League Rookie of the Year and is a three-time All-Star.