Wizards' Bradley Beal Says 'I've Been S--tty All Year' Following Offseason NBA Rumors

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Bradley Beal isn't shying away from criticism of his own performance.

The Washingon Wizards guard told reporters he's been "s--tty" this season when asked about the recent struggles of Spencer Dinwiddie and Montrezl Harrell.

"In all fairness, I've been s--tty all year. So, I'm not going to sit here and talk about two other guys who have really been helping our team out," Beal told reporters. "I'll put that on me before them. I have to be better, I have to lead better, I have to produce and lead this team like I want to."

Beal is averaging just 22.5 points per game, his lowest since 2015-16, while shooting a career-low 26.3 percent from three-point range. His struggles are a surprise given the 28-year-old is coming off back-to-back seasons finishing second in the NBA in scoring.

The Wizards have managed to navigate Beal's slow start to post a 15-12 record, good for seventh place in the Eastern Conference.

Beal faced a firestorm of offseason rumors about his long-term future with the Wizards, as he's eligible to become a free agent next summer. It's unclear if those rumors have impacted his play, but Beal is acutely aware he needs to do better.