Max Verstappen Wins 2021 F1 Title over Lewis Hamilton in Controversial Abu Dhabi Win

For nearly all of Sunday morning, it looked like Lewis Hamilton would capture his fifth straight Formula One title and a record eighth drivers' championship.

Then fate struck. And then race officials made a controversial decision that arguably cost Hamilton the crown.

Max Verstappen passed Hamilton on the 57th lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, capturing his first F1 title in the process.

Hamilton held a massive lead over Verstappen for most of the race and was seemingly destined for a championship as he tried to preserve his tires in the final laps. Nicholas Latifi then crashed on lap 55, sending the safety car out to close the gap between the racers.

While it looked as if Hamilton would still be safe because of the presence of lapped cars between him and Verstappen, the FIA made the decision to allow cars to pass the safety car and set up a final dash to the finish between Hamilton and Verstappen.

With Verstappen having the far fresher tires, it was only a matter of time before he passed Hamilton and went on to victory.

