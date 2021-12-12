NFL Draft 2022 Rumors: Texans Eye Thibodeaux, Hutchinson If QB Davis Mills Plays Well

AP Photo/Justin Rex

The Houston Texans have an uncertain quarterback situation going forward, but that doesn't mean they will target the position early in the 2022 NFL draft.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Davis Mills will have a chance to prove himself as a long-term option over the final five games of the season. If he plays well, the Texans could look to draft defensive ends such as Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson or Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux early in the first round instead of a quarterback.

Deshaun Watson remains on the roster, but he has been the subject of trade talks since last offseason.

Mills, a third-round pick in 2021 out of Stanford, has been named the starter for the rest of the season for the 2-10 Texans over veteran Tyrod Taylor. The 23-year-old has seven touchdowns with eight interceptions and a 78.4 quarterback rating in eight appearances (six starts) this year.

