Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker Rematch Announced for UFC 271 in February

Christian Petersen

Bring on the rematch.

Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title for a second time against Robert Whittaker, and a fifth time overall, at UFC 271 on Feb. 12 in Houston.

Adesanya won the first matchup between the pair by second-round knockout at 2019's UFC 243.

