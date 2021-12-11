X

    Navy Upsets Army 17-13 in Rivalry Game Behind Tai Lavatai's 2 TDs

    Erin WalshDecember 12, 2021

    The Navy Midshipmen won their second straight game on Saturday with a 17-13 win over the Army Black Knights at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It was Navy's first victory over Army since 2019, as the Black Knights took last year's rivalry game 15-0. 

    It was also Navy's second win in the series over the last six years as Army has dominated the annual rivalry game as of late.  However, Navy won 14 straight games against Army between 2002-15. Maybe the tides are beginning to shift in the Midshipmen's favor. 

    Navy finishes the regular season with a 4-8 record, while Army finishes 8-4.

    Notable Stats

    Tai Lavatai, QB, NAVY: 4/6 for 82 YDS and 20 CAR for 62 YDS and 2 TDs

    Christian Anderson, QB, ARMY: 7/15 for 108 YDS and 9 CAR for 67 YDS, 1 TD

    Carlinos Acie, RB, NAVY: 9 CAR for 34 YDS 

    Jakobi Buchanan, RB, ARMY: 4 CAR for 24 YDS

    Mychal Cooper, WR, NAVY: 1 REC for 28 YDS

    Recap and Reaction

    Saturday's Army-Navy game began with some pretty great trash-talking ahead of kickoff. 

    College GameDay @CollegeGameDay

    Plz don’t do this 😅 <a href="https://t.co/fTGMKj7vIR">pic.twitter.com/fTGMKj7vIR</a>

    College GameDay @CollegeGameDay

    We refuse to believe this is true <a href="https://t.co/K6qSVAgu6K">pic.twitter.com/K6qSVAgu6K</a>

    College GameDay @CollegeGameDay

    THE WORST 🥶 <a href="https://t.co/KjvOE6ydko">pic.twitter.com/KjvOE6ydko</a>

    College GameDay @CollegeGameDay

    🤨 <a href="https://t.co/1eNKYJQXlW">pic.twitter.com/1eNKYJQXlW</a>

    College GameDay @CollegeGameDay

    Respectfully 😂🤣 <a href="https://t.co/MJ49t9JaeW">pic.twitter.com/MJ49t9JaeW</a>

    Aside from the trash-talking, it was a well-fought contest between Army and Navy, and the Black Knights kicked things off with a 56-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Christian Anderson. 

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    CHRISTIAN ANDERSON IS GONE. TOUCHDOWN ARMY. <a href="https://t.co/xwiI0p0Dia">pic.twitter.com/xwiI0p0Dia</a>

    However, Navy quarterback Tai Lavatai responded with an 8-yard rushing score of his own on the following drive to tie the game at seven a piece. 

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Tai Lavatai would not be denied. <a href="https://t.co/5mH7Glq3Lq">pic.twitter.com/5mH7Glq3Lq</a>

    Army outplayed Navy in the first half of Saturday's rivalry game. The Black Knights had 175 yards of total offense compared to the Midshipmen's 130 yards. Army also had eight first downs compared to Army's five, and Anderson undoubtedly outplayed Lavatai. 

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    PERFECT. PUNT. <a href="https://t.co/GMKVSrelqw">pic.twitter.com/GMKVSrelqw</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Army is out here throwing the ball all over the place. <a href="https://t.co/34bdJrdlnF">pic.twitter.com/34bdJrdlnF</a>

    Matt Fortuna @Matt_Fortuna

    Army enters halftime up 13-7 on the back of two Cole Talley FGs and 148 yards from scrimmage from Christian Anderson, who was 5 of 7 passing in the first half.

    Eric Stephen @ericstephen

    Early Army-Navy review:<br><br>Hands, Christian Anderson

    Bill Wagner @BWagner_CapGaz

    Pass defense is really letting <a href="https://twitter.com/NavyFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NavyFB</a> down. QB Christian Anderson has guys running wide-open almost every time he throws the ball.

    However, many were quick to note that Lavatai still had a strong first half despite entering the locker room down 13-7, and he didn't disappoint to open up the third quarter. 

    Katherine Fominykh @katfominykh

    Halftime: Army 13, Navy 7.<br><br>I'm really liking what I'm seeing from Tai Lavatai's passing, I hope we see more.

    Bill Wagner @BWagner_CapGaz

    What a hard-nosed run by <a href="https://twitter.com/NavyFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NavyFB</a> Tai Lavatai, who scores on third-and-goal from the 8-yard line.

    Lavatai and the Midshipmen came out buzzing after halftime, with a major turning point in the game being the quarterback's two-yard rushing score to help give Navy a 14-13 lead, an advantage they would never surrender. 

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    10 Plays. <br>74 Yards. <br>Touchdown. <a href="https://twitter.com/NavyFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NavyFB</a> grabs the lead. <a href="https://t.co/QouhRmxVdK">pic.twitter.com/QouhRmxVdK</a>

    Navy then added a field goal with 6:10 remaining in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 17-13, and many praised Lavatai for his second-half performance, which is a big reason why the Midshipmen came out victorious on Saturday.

    Zac Celedonia @ZeFlashNFL

    This is Tai lavatai’s heisman game

    Scott Strasemeier @ScottStras

    Tai Lavatai with a block downfield as well to help spring Warren. <a href="https://t.co/eizgc5PhVe">https://t.co/eizgc5PhVe</a>

    It should also be noted that the Midshipmen defense stood tall, too, allowing the Black Knights just 102 yards in the second half and forcing the team to punt three straight times before forcing a turnover on downs to seal the win. 

    Saturday's game marked Army's lowest scoring output since a 20-14 Oct. 16 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, further emphasizing how good the Midshipmen defense was at MetLife Stadium.

    Player and Coach Reaction

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    "It was a mistake." - Ken Niumatalolo confirms the fake punt was an accident. <br><br>Hey, whatever works. <a href="https://t.co/bHKjjfyeLj">https://t.co/bHKjjfyeLj</a> <a href="https://t.co/tyiJVOEggU">pic.twitter.com/tyiJVOEggU</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    One of the best traditions in sports. <br><br>Navy earns the right to sing second. <a href="https://t.co/noLZUya4b1">pic.twitter.com/noLZUya4b1</a>

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    The bragging rights belong to Navy. <a href="https://t.co/xax3fEDgaq">pic.twitter.com/xax3fEDgaq</a>

    What's Next?

    While Navy's season is officially over, Army will move on to face Missouri in the Armed Forces Bowl on Dec. 22. 

