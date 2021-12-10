Ray Allen Says Steph Curry Reached His 'Own Level' amid Pursuit of NBA 3-Point Record

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

With Stephen Curry on the verge of breaking the NBA record for most career three-pointers made, the current record-holder offered high praise to the Golden State Warriors superstar.

Speaking to Shaun Powell of NBA.com, Ray Allen said Curry is "on his own level" as a player.

"He’s done such a great job," Allen added. "And he has such great character as a person, and you root for people like that. He’s getting everything he deserves."

Curry needs 10 more threes to pass Allen on the NBA's all-time list.

Allen made 2,973 three-pointers during his Hall-of-Fame career. He broke Reggie Miller's all-time record (2,560) on Feb. 10, 2011 in the Boston Celtics' 92-86 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The pace at which Curry has played to get within 10 threes of Allen's mark is incredible. The two-time NBA MVP has only appeared in 786 games in his career to this point.

By comparison, Allen retired with 1,300 games played in 18 seasons. Curry owns four of the top five seasons in terms of most three-point field goals made, including an NBA-record 402 during the 2015-16 campaign.

Curry has eight seasons with at least 200 three-pointers made. He needs 68 more this season to hit that mark.

The seven-time All-Star's next shot at catching Allen in the record books will be on Saturday night when the Warriors take on the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.