Wizards' Kyle Kuzma Fined $15K for Giving Fan Middle Finger vs. Pistons

Kyle Kuzma's decision to flip off a fan during Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons has cost him some money.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Washington Wizards forward was fined $15,000 by the NBA for his actions.

Per the official NBA statement, Kuzma was fined for making an "obscene gesture toward a fan."

This marks the second notable fine for a player due to an obscene gesture during a game. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was docked $15,000 after making a three-pointer against the Indiana Pacers for doing a celebration often attributed to former NBA player Sam Cassell.

The incident occurred in the fourth quarter after Kuzma drained a three from the corner to put Washington ahead 97-88 with 9:34 remaining.

Kuzma turned toward a fan and flipped the bird. It's unclear what, if anything, the fan said that might have caused him to make the gesture.

The Pistons immediately called a timeout after Kuzma's basket. The officials didn't blow the whistle for a technical foul.

Detroit was able to fight back and force overtime, but Kuzma got the last laugh. The 26-year-old drilled a three-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining to give the Wizards a 119-116 victory.

Kuzma is averaging 13.4 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists in his first season with the Wizards. He was acquired from the Lakers as part of the Russell Westbrook trade in August.