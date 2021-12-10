Raptors President Masai Ujiri Tests Positive for COVID-19

Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Toronto Raptors vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri announced Thursday that he's tested positive for COVID-19.

Ujiri said in his statement that he is fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot but tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the Giants of Africa gala. He will self-isolate for 10 days.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.