No. 5 Gonzaga vs. Washington Canceled Due to Huskies' COVID-19 Issues

Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Gonzaga's game against Washington scheduled for Sunday has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Huskies, per The Associated Press.

While the game will not be made up this season, the two schools are working on setting up a matchup next season.

This is the third straight postponement or cancellation for the Huskies, who have been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that began last week. Washington's game against Arizona was postponed until January, and a matchup against UCLA was canceled and ruled a forfeit.

Washington head coach Mike Hopkins said earlier this week that several players had been placed into quarantine, per the AP. However, he did not specify exactly how many members are in isolation.

The Huskies are 4-5 this season. Their next matchup isn't until Dec. 18 against Seattle.

Gonzaga, ranked No. 5 in the nation, is 7-2 this year. It faces Merrimack College on Thursday night.