College Football Awards 2021: Results, Winners, Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Before the college football bowl season begins, the top players in the nation were honored at Thursday's College Football Awards show.

While much of the focus will be on who wins the Heisman Trophy (which will be announced Saturday), there were several other prestigious awards up for grabs, including the nation's top defensive player, top receiver and more.

With that being said, here's who rose above the competition and reached new heights in 2021.

Davey O'Brien Award (Top Quarterback)

Winner: Bryce Young, Alabama

Finalists: C.J. Stroud, Ohio State; Kenny Pickett, Pitt

For the second straight season, an Alabama quarterback has won the Davey O'Brien Award, and it should come as no surprise that Young is this year's winner. Former Crimson Tide signal-caller and current New England Patriots rookie Mac Jones won the award in 2020.

Young, who is also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy, is in the midst of an impressive season.

The sophomore signal-caller has completed 68 percent of his passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns against four interceptions. He has also rushed for 31 yards and three scores.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Because of Young, Alabama is back in the College Football Playoff. In the Iron Bowl against Auburn, the young quarterback completed 25-of-51 passes for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 24-22 4OT win.

He followed that performance up with an even better one in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, completing 26-of-44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 40 yards and a score, in a 41-24 route of the Bulldogs.

Chuck Bednarik Award (Defensive Player of the Year)

Winner: Jordan Davis (DT), Georgia

Finalists: Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE), Oregon; Kyle Hamilton (S), Notre Dame; Will Anderson Jr. (LB), Alabama

The selection of Davis for the Chuck Bednarik Award shocked some, especially given the performance of Alabama's Will Anderson Jr. this year. However, Davis has also had an impressive year as well.

The defensive lineman has recorded two sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss and 28 total tackles this year, anchoring the nation's No. 1 defense. He is just the second player in Georgia history and first since David Pollack in 2004 to win the award.

Davis is expected to be one of the top picks in the 2022 NFL draft, and ESPN's Mel Kiper lists him as the second defensive tackle in the nation behind Texas A&M's DeMarvin Leal.

Doak Walker Award (Top Running Back)

Winner: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

Finalists: Breece Hall, Iowa State; Tyler Badie, Missouri

Walker becomes the first running back in Michigan State history to win the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back. His selection should come as no surprise, though, as he had the best season of his college career in 2021 after transferring to Michigan State after two seasons at Wake Forest.

Walker rushed for 1,646 yards (second in the nation) and 18 touchdowns on 264 carries this season. He also had 13 catches for 89 yards and a score.

To put his season into context, in his first two seasons at Wake Forest, Walker rushed for just 1,158 yards and 17 touchdowns on 217 carries.

Walker is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, and ESPN's Mel Kiper listed him as the second-best back available behind Breece Hall.

John Mackey Award (Top Tight End)

Winner: Trey McBride, Colorado State

Finalists: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State; Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

McBride had a tremendous 2021 season, and it's no surprise he's this year's winner of the John Mackey Award as the nation's best tight end. He caught 86 passes for 1,017 yards and one touchdown. He led all tight ends in catches and receiving yards.

McBride is the first Colorado State tight end to record more than 1,000 yards in a single season. He finished his collegiate career with 164 catches for 2,100 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 22-year-old is considered the top-ranked tight end for the 2022 NFL draft, per ESPN's Mel Kiper.

Biletnikoff Award (Top Receiver)

Winner: Jordan Addison, Pitt

Finalists: David Bell, Purdue; Jameson Williams, Alabama

Addison becomes the third Pitt player to win the Biletnikoff Award, joining Antonio Bryant (2000) and Larry Fitzgerald (2003). The Panthers are now tied with Alabama and Oklahoma State for the most Biletnikoff winners in the history of the award, which began in 1994.

Addison had an incredible 2021 campaign, racking up 93 receptions for 1,479 yards and a college football-best 17 touchdowns. His receiving yardage and scoring receptions rank second in Pitt single-season records behind Fitzgerald.

His performance in 2021 is a big reason the Panthers are playing Michigan State in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl later this month.

Rimington Trophy (Top Center)

Winner: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Finalists: Alec Lindstrom, Boston College; Olusegun Oluwatimi, Virginia

Linderbaum is this year's winner of the Rimington Trophy as the nation's top center. He has started 33 consecutive games at center for the Hawkeyes after playing as a defensive lineman as a true freshman. Iowa has gone 26-7 in that span.

He is the first player in Hawkeyes history to win the award.

ESPN's Mel Kiper lists Linderbaum the No. 14 player in the nation and top center heading into the 2022 NFL draft.

Outland Trophy (Top Interior Lineman)

Winner: Jordan Davis (DT), Georgia

Finalists: Ikem Ekwonu (OT), NC State; Tyler Linderbaum (C), Iowa

Davis took home his second award of Thursday night when he was named the winner of the Outland Trophy as the nation's top interior lineman. He is the first player since Aaron Donald to win both the Outland Trophy and Bednarik Award.

Davis is also just the second Bulldog to win the award since Bill Stanfill in 1968.

Lou Groza Award (Top Placekicker)

Winner: Jake Moody, Michigan

Finalists: Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma; Noah Ruggles, Ohio State

Moody is the first Michigan player to win the Lou Groza Award as the nation's top placekicker. Through 13 games this season, the senior has made 91.7 percent of his field goals, which ranks second among players with more than 20 attempts in the FBS.

In addition, Moody went 18-for-18 on field goals inside of 40 yards this year, which ranks first in the FBS. In total, he made 22-of-24 field goals and all of his extra point attempts, finishing with 122 points.

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks Moody as the fifth-best kicker/punter entering the 2022 NFL draft. He's just the second-ranked kicker behind LSU's Cade York. The other three players above him are punters.

Ray Guy Award (Top Punter)

Winner: Matt Araiza, San Diego State

Finalists: Adam Korsak, Rutgers; Jordan Stout, Penn State

Araiza is the first punter in San Diego State history to win the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter. He has 3,904 punt yards this season, the most in the FBS, and has had 39 punts land inside the 20, which also ranks first in the FBS.

In addition to punting, Araiza has also handled kicking duties for the Aztecs in 2021. He has made 17-of-27 field goals (63 percent) and all of his extra points (40-for-40).

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranked Araiza as the fourth-best punter in the 2022 NFL draft.

Jim Thorpe Award (Top Defensive Back)

Winner: Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Finalists: Jalen Pitre, Baylor; Verone McKinley III, Oregon

Bryant is the first player in Cincinnati history to win the Jim Thorpe Award as the top defensive back in the nation. The redshirt senior cornerback has recorded 41 tackles, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and 11 pass breakups this year.

Bryant is named after the late Kobe Bryant, an NBA and Los Angeles Lakers legend.

ESPN's Mel Kiper ranks him as the 10th-best cornerback available in the 2022 NFL draft. His teammate, Ahmad Gardner, is ranked as the second-best CB available behind LSU's Derek Stingley Jr.

Maxwell Award (Player of the Year)

Winner: Bryce Young (QB), Alabama

Finalists: Kenneth Walker III (RB), Michigan State; Kenny Pickett (QB), Pitt

Young won his second award of the night when he received the Maxwell Award as the Player of the Year. He becomes the fifth Alabama player to win the award and the second consecutive after DeVonta Smith won it in 2020.

After winning two awards on Thursday night, there's no reason to believe Young won't be named the Heisman Trophy winner.