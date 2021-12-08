Alabama's Bryce Young Would Be 1st QB Drafted in 2022 If Eligible, NFC Evaluator Says

AP Photo/Butch Dill

If he were eligible, Alabama star Bryce Young would be the first quarterback off the board in the 2022 NFL draft in the eyes of one NFC scouting director.

"He’s improved each week," the director said to The MMQB's Albert Breer. "Mature player who doesn’t force the ball, seems to take what the defense gives him. He’s good in-rhythm and shows the ability to make plays off script. Accuracy and arm strength are very good. He can anticipate and is improving his consistency."

The official also said Young, who can't enter the draft until 2023, may have a better resume than Alabama's last two starting quarterbacks, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones, because he "has carried the offense at times this year" and hasn't benefited from the same type of supporting cast his predecessors had.

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky agreed with the general assessment, comparing him to Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers:

While that's all obviously high praise of the sophomore signal-caller, his status with relation to the 2022 class might also be a reflection of who is draft-eligible.

On the most recent big board for Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Dept., Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder was the highest-ranked quarterback at No. 22. Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett (No. 30) and Ole Miss' Matt Corral (No. 50) were the only others in the top 50.

No quarterback fell down draft boards more than Spencer Rattler. The Oklahoma star was a preseason Heisman Trophy contender and a candidate for the No. 1 pick. Instead, he lost his starting job to Caleb Williams and entered the transfer portal.

North Carolina star Sam Howell and Liberty star Malik Willis didn't fare much better as they watched their stock slide throughout this season.

That's to take nothing away from Young. He has thrown for 4,322 yards, 43 touchowns and four interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes.

As the scouting director alluded to, Young put up those big numbers without having any of DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, Henry Ruggs III or Jerry Jeudy catching passes. Jameson Williams and John Metchie are a dynamic tandem but somewhat below the ridiculous high standard the Crimson Tide set over the last few years.

Rattler is a bit of a wild card because his outlook can change drastically if he enjoys a bounce-back year at another school. But when the experts begin to compile their 2023 mock drafts, Young will almost certainly occupy the No. 1 spot.