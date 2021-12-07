UConn's Paige Bueckers Out 6-8 Weeks After Suffering Non-Contact Injury

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

UConn guard Paige Bueckers will miss six to eight weeks after suffering a tibial plateau fracture of her left knee in Sunday's game against Notre Dame.

Bueckers went down with a non-contact injury and was helped off the floor late in the second half of the Huskies' 73-54 win.

"Obviously, we're all extremely disappointed for Paige and that she suffered this injury," coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. "It would be really hard to describe how much basketball means to Paige and how much her teammates mean to her. Not being able to do the thing that she loves to do, to be there for her teammates, is really difficult for her.

"We've had players get injured in the past and my philosophy here is: I'm not interested in how fast we can get someone back; I'm interested in what's best for them long term. Every decision made will prioritize what's best for Paige and her career. Everyone involved with this program will be there to support Paige through her healing process."

Bueckers, one of the most highly touted prep basketball players in history and an instant star upon her arrival at UConn, was averaging 21.2 points, 6.2 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 2.7 steals per game. She was well on her way to establishing herself as a National Player of the Year candidate.

While she won't take home that award amid the injury, Bueckers did avoid a major ligament injury and should be able to return this season. That's a major sigh of relief for the Huskies given how often non-contact injures result in a worst-case scenario.

Assuming Auriemma is able to keep his team afloat in the regular season, Bueckers should be rounding into 100 percent form by the time the NCAA tournament begins in March.